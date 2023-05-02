PCN cash could falsely inflate GP income beyond pay declaration limit, say experts Some GPs could be forced to count unspent PCN cash as part of their income - unfairly pushing them over the £156,000 limit for publicly declaring their pay, accountants have warned. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up