Patients visiting GP surgeries should wear masks, government confirms

Earlier today the BMA criticised the government over unclear advice on face masks in GP surgeries and hospitals, saying NHS providers had been left ‘confused and unprepared’.

From 15 June all primary care staff are recommended to wear surgical masks after an update to guidance from NHS England. Guidance for hospitals makes clear that all visitors must wear masks in addition to staff - but rules for patients visiting primary care premises remained unclear.

However, the government has now confirmed to GPonline that patients should wear masks in GP surgeries as well as in pharmacies.

PPE supplies

Following warnings from doctors' leaders that practices must be supplied with sufficient quantities of PPE, the government has also insisted that stock levels are sufficient to cope with demand and has urged GPs to use its online PPE portal to request supplies.

A DHSC spokesperson said: ‘From today all staff in hospitals in England will be provided with, and are expected to wear, surgical masks at all times. We have adequate supply to meet the increased demand, and yesterday over 4m masks were delivered across England.

‘Outpatients and visitors should also wear a face covering throughout the duration of their stay, and in any other enclosed public spaces, such as on public transport and within GP surgeries or pharmacies.

‘This is an important step in reducing the spread of the virus amongst staff, patients and visitors.’

Updated guidance

The government announced on 5 June that all staff in hospitals would be required to wear surgical grade masks from 15 June, with members of the public visiting hospitals also expected to wear face coverings ‘at all times’.

The advice followed evidence from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) that face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus by people who are not showing symptoms.

The BMA had previously recommended that all patients visiting surgeries should wear face masks or face coverings to match hospital rules.

A GPonline poll revealed that almost three quarters of GP partners are concerned about how to keep colleagues safe as numbers of patients attending practices return to pre-pandemic levels.