How are patients per GP changing in your area?

Patients per fully-qualified full-time equivalent (FTE) GP are rising across England, but the pace of change varies hugely between ICBs. Explore the map and table below to see how your area compares.

by Nick Bostock

Just published

GP consultation with older man

GP practices to recruit men for prostate cancer screening trial next year

20 Nov 2023
GP consultation

Inequality rising as GPs face 1,000 patients over safe limit in underdoctored areas

20 Nov 2023
Map pins

Where in England are patients per GP rising fastest?

20 Nov 2023
GP workforce tracker logo

GP Workforce Tracker: How does your ICB compare?

20 Nov 2023

Use our GP Workforce Tracker to compare your ICB and PCN with others

20 Nov 2023