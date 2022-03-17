Most patients happy not to see GP face-to-face, NHS-backed study shows

Analysis of data from 146 GP practices in England using the askmyGP online consultation system found that in the most recent period assessed - between March 2021 and September 2021 - just 9.7% of GP appointments booked indicated a preference for a face-to-face consultation.

The figures from the Improvement Analytics Unit (IAU), a partnership between the Health Foundation and NHS England, show that even in the 12-month period before the COVID-19 pandemic - between March 2019 and February 2020 - only 26.7% of patients were requesting in-person appointments.

This fell to 7.4% between March 2020 and February 2021, in the first year of the pandemic and remained well below pre-pandemic levels over the following six months.

Evidence from the NHS England-backed study of the low proportion of patients who demand face-to-face appointments comes barely five months after the government threatened direct intervention at practices with low numbers of in-person consultations as part of a 'support package' for general practice.

Face-to-face appointments

Non-digital users 'did not appear to be disadvantaged' by the move towards greater adoption of online consulting, the study added. It found that GP practices tailored care according to patients' needs and preferences.

The BMA has said that patient choice, clinical need, and staff and practice capacity must influence how patients are consulted - adding that previous criticism and abuse around in-person appointment numbers were 'deeply unfair'.

The report found that telephone appointments were the most popular method of consulting with 55% of patients requesting it last year and in 2020, while requests for SMS/online messaging rose from 26% pre-pandemic to over a third over the same timeframe.

Almost three quarters of all patient requests were initiated online rather than by telephone or in person, according to the study, which said patients were 25% more likely to access their GP online once they had done so already.

Patient choice

Patients older than 74 years were up to 28% more likely to have a face-to-face consultation than those aged 25-44 years, the report found. It also said that those asking about new medical problems were two-thirds more likely to be seen face-to-face than those asking about existing medical problems.

Responding to the study results, BMA England GP committee executive team member Dr Richard Van Mellaerts said: 'In line with national guidance in place to keep patients and staff safe; this led to a necessary fall in face-to-face appointments, and a rise in remote consultations.

'This evolution in how we provide care for our patients has attracted significant criticism and, in some instances, abuse, which is deeply unfair, and has had a profound effect on many GPs and colleagues. Despite this, this latest analysis suggests that while not suitable for everyone or all conditions, in many cases patients themselves will often prefer and indeed request a remote consultation.

'Going forward it’s crucial that patient choice, clinical need, and staff and practice capacity are at the centre of decisions around how people can interact with their surgery, rather than pressure from politicians or the press. Practices are embedded within their communities and want to work with their local patients to provide a service that meets their unique needs in the best way possible.'

Pandemic effect

Last October NHS England instructed integrated care systems (ICSs) to identify practices in the bottom 20% for the proportion of appointments delivered in person. The government policy followed criticism of GPs in the national media over access to in-person appointments.

Head of the improvement analytics unit at the Health Foundation Arne Wolters, said: ‘Since the start of the pandemic the use of online consultation systems such as askmyGP has accelerated. But a common concern around use of digital tools is their potential to create inequalities by making it difficult for some patients to access care.

'While this is certainly a risk, our analysis shows that patients often choose remote over face-to-face consultations and that GP practices can mitigate the risk of digital exclusion via a blended approach.’

‘Our analysis provides further evidence that online consultation systems can facilitate choice and flexibility in how primary care is accessed and delivered. With patient demand at an all-time high due to the care backlog that has built up during the pandemic, digital tools can help practices manage this pressure, enabling them to triage patients to the right person or service and prioritise face to face consultations for those that need them most.'