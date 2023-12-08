Patient safety fears as one in three practice nurses near retirement

General practice is facing a nurse retirement timebomb, with more than more than a third of practice nurses aged over 55, GPonline analysis of workforce data shows.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

A&E entrance

Hospitals warn of rising flu admissions and A&E pressures

8 Dec 2023
Woman on a phone call while using a computer

How the GMC's updated Good Medical Practice applies in real life

8 Dec 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Where next for the GP contract, plus Labour’s plan for neighbourhood health centres

8 Dec 2023
Police car

One in eight GPs forced to call police over abusive patients

7 Dec 2023
Shaking hands over a deal

HCRG Care Group to take over 60 practices run by Operose Health

7 Dec 2023