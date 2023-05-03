Patient care disrupted at practices nationwide after GP software outage GP practices have been forced to delay or cancel consultations after an IT system used by two in five surgeries across England experienced an outage. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up