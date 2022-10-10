Patient access to records explained Patients with online accounts will soon be able to see new entries in their records. MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Kathryn Leask answers key questions on how it will affect GPs and their practices. by Dr Kathryn Leask Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up