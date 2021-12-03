Parts of QOF and enhanced services to halt until March to speed COVID booster rollout

BMA leaders warned this week that general practice would need 'substantial support' to deliver an accelerated COVID-19 booster campaign in the face of growing concern over the Omicron variant.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel called for more detail on how practices would be freed up to dedicate more time to the accelerated booster campaign, warning on 1 December that as things stood, the profession simply did not have the 'staff or spare capacity to manage the additional numbers of patients expected to come forward for boosters alongside all the non-COVID care and assessments their contracts have bound them to do'.

NHS England announced earlier this week that the basic fee per jab would increase to £15, and that CQC inspections would be paused.

COVID-19 booster

In a letter to practices on 3 December, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard confirmed further steps to ease pressure on practices such as part-suspension of QOF, a halt to some enhanced services work and suspension of some targets under the Investment and Impact Fund (IIF).

BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said the changes announced by NHS England offered some recognition of limited capacity in general practice. She said practices were determined to step up in the midst of a 'national emergency' - but could not do 'everything for everyone all of the time'.

The NHS England letter, co-signed by NHS England medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani, says: 'We recognise the pressure all local services are under, however as the secretary of state for health and social care has said, the "new national mission" is to increase vaccine capacity.

'There are no supply challenges with either the Moderna or Pfizer booster stocks, therefore all vaccination sites are now asked to load their [national booking service] calendars to the end of January, where possible.'

Given the 'scale of effort required in primary care', the letter confirms measures 'to support all PCN-led local vaccination services', including moves to create capacity and financial support.

QOF changes

The letter says: 'Creating capacity within primary care will be enabled by the following: If participating in the vaccination programme, income protection for the minor surgery DES will apply from 1 December 2021 until 31 March 2022.

'Local commissioners should make the monthly payments to practices for the minor surgery DES that they made for the corresponding period from 1 December 2018 to 31 March 2019. No contract enforcement will be taken where no activity is done under the minor surgery additional service from 1 December 2021 to 31 March 2022. Capacity released must be redeployed to vaccination'.

The letter adds that where contractors consider it clinically appropriate, routine health checks for over-75s and newly registered patients can be deferred until 31 March 2022.

It adds that QOF indicators including 'vaccination, cervical screening, register indicators and those related to optimal prescribing' will continue to operate and be paid on the basis of practice performance.

Pay protection

However, other targets will pause, with income protected in line with 'historical practice performance' in a similar way to last year. The letter adds, however: 'To be eligible for income protection, practices will need to agree with their commissioner a plan that will set out how QOF care will be delivered wherever possible but with priority according to clinical risk, and accounting for inequalities.'

IIF targets for flu immunisation and 'completed work on appointment recording and categorisation' will be paid as normal, NHS England confirmed, while remaining indicators will be suspended and the funding repurposed.

The letter confirms that 'the majority of the funding allocated to these suspended indicators will instead be allocated to PCNs via a PCN support payment, on a weighted patient basis, subject to confirmation from the PCN that it will be reinvested into services or workforce'.

More to follow...