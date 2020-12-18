Which parts of England have most patients over 80 to vaccinate against COVID-19?

By Nick Bostock on the 22 December 2020

GP practices across England began to deliver COVID-19 vaccination to England's 2.9m patients aged over 80 from last week. GPonline looks at which CCG areas have most patients eligible for the jab.

Margaret Keenan: first COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: Jacob King/Getty Images)
Margaret Keenan: first COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: Jacob King/Getty Images)

Numbers of patients in line for vaccination against COVID-19 - and the proportion of the population in different areas in the first eligible group - vary hugely between CCGs.

The first-wave rollout of vaccination in primary care is focused on patients aged over 80. Across England as a whole, there are around 2.87m patients registered with GP practices in this age bracket - just over half a million of whom are aged over 90.

Analysis by GPonline of data from NHS Digital shows that in some CCG areas as many as 8% of the total registered patient population are aged over 80 - and at primary care network (PCN) level this rises to 11%.

COVID-19 vaccination

In terms of sheer numbers, Kent and Medway CCG tops the list - with 99,502 patients aged over 80. The CCG is one of the largest in the country, however, with 200 GP practices covering 1.9m patients, and over 80s make up just 5% of the total.

In Southport and Formby CCG, 8% of patients are aged over 80 years old - the highest proportion of any CCG area in England. The area has just 17 GP practices covering 125,344 patients in total, 9,957 of whom are over 80 years old - meaning these practices will have to administer 10 of the 975-dose boxes of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine just to cover this age group.

In just a week from the point when 91-year-old Margaret Keenan became on 8 December the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outside of a clinical trial, nearly 140,000 doses had been administered at hospital hubs and GP-led sites.

Delivering the vaccine will be complicated by the fact that around 400,000 older patients are thought to live in care homes, according to figures cited by charity care provider MHA. This cohort is the first in line for vaccination based on the priority list set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) - but the fragility of the only vaccine approved for use to date means delivery in care homes is complex.

However, after a trial involving seven PCN sites last week, primary care vaccination sites from the first three waves of the programme were due to start delivering the vaccine in care homes in England this week.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Which parts of England have most patients over 80 to vaccinate against COVID-19?

Which parts of England have most patients over 80 to vaccinate against COVID-19?

GP practices across England began to deliver COVID-19 vaccination to England's 2.9m...

22 Dec 2020
Viewpoint: Would you have the vaccine, doctor?

Viewpoint: Would you have the vaccine, doctor?

Dr Rick Brown reflects on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of what’s...

22 Dec 2020
414 GP-led COVID vaccination sites up and running with more to start this week

414 GP-led COVID vaccination sites up and running with more to start this week

NHS England has confirmed that 414 primary care sites have delivered COVID-19 vaccinations...

22 Dec 2020
Half of GPs fear their practice will struggle to cope with patient demand this winter

Half of GPs fear their practice will struggle to cope with patient demand this winter

Just over half of GPs are not confident that their practice will be able to maintain...

22 Dec 2020
Viewpoint: How smart speakers can help support socially isolated patients

Viewpoint: How smart speakers can help support socially isolated patients

Dr Ruth Chambers, Paul Beaney and Alex Rowley explain how smart speakers can help...

21 Dec 2020
COVID-19 vaccination: Medico-legal guidance for GPs

COVID-19 vaccination: Medico-legal guidance for GPs

The MDU’s head of advisory services Dr Caroline Fryar answers GPs’ early questions...

21 Dec 2020