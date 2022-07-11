Which parts of England are losing GP partners fastest?

Between March 2019 and March 2022, the number of GP partners in England fell by 2,168 - down 11% from 19,030 at the start of the three-year period to 16,957 earlier this year.

Numbers of FTE GP partners fell in each of England's 42 integrated care system (ICS) areas over the three years to March 2022, GPonline analysis of NHS Digital figures shows.

But the decline has not been even - with parts of the country losing close to 20% of their GP partner workforce, while in other areas the drop was 5% or below.

The overall decline in GP partners comes on top of existing regional inequality in numbers of partners per patient - with partners per 100,000 patients varying widely between ICS areas, GPonline analysis found.

In the ICS for Dorset and the ICS for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, there are 36 GP partners per 100,000 patients - nearly double the 21 partners per 100,000 patients in South East London ICS.

And while in March 2019 partners made up more than half of the fully-qualified FTE GP workforce in every ICS area in England, in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire they now make up just 48% of the total - and several other ICS areas are now close to passing that threshold.

Numbers of GP partners are falling fastest in the ICS covering Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire LMC chair Dr Carter Singh told GPonline that he was not surprised to hear that the areas was losing partners at a high rate.

He said factors driving the loss of GP partners nationally - including heavy workload, the falling GP workforce, high levels of burnout and stress and the impact of punitive pension taxation - applied everywhere, but were amplified in areas with high levels of deprivation such as Nottingham.

Dr Singh warned that the government risked the collapse of GP services if it neglected the partnership model. He said: 'Partners don’t clock off until the waiting room is empty. General practice runs off the goodwill of partners. If you designed out partnership through government policy - and if that is the agenda in Whitehall - you will see the collapse of general practice.'

A 2019 review of the GP partnership model commissioned by the government said: 'The partnership model has underpinned general practice since before the establishment of the NHS, and is thought to be a major component of the success of English general practice.' However, it warned that with falling numbers of GPs willing to take on partnership roles, the model was at risk.

GPonline reported earlier this year on fears that GP interest in taking on partnerships had slumped further after former health and social care secretary Sajid Javid - now a Conservative leadership candidate - backed a report that said partnerships were in terminal decline and suggested general practice should be nationalised.