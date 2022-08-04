Which parts of England have the highest and lowest GP patient satisfaction?

Analysis by GPonline found that patient satisfaction with GP services varies more than two-fold between PCN areas, with as little as 41% of patients rating their experience as 'good' overall in some areas to as many as 94% in other areas. Variation is also significant even across far larger ICS areas.

The charts below show how patients in each PCN or ICS area rated GP services on a scale from 'very good' to 'very poor' - and the proportion of patients that rated GP services 'good' overall.

Search the tables to find your area or compare with other areas - and use the column headings to sort the data on each element.