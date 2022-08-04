Which parts of England have the highest and lowest GP patient satisfaction?

By Nick Bostock on the 12 August 2022

Patient satisfaction with GP services varies widely between PCN and ICS areas across England. Explore the charts below to compare satisfaction rates across the country.

satisfaction scale
(Photo: KTSDesign/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)

Analysis by GPonline found that patient satisfaction with GP services varies more than two-fold between PCN areas, with as little as 41% of patients rating their experience as 'good' overall in some areas to as many as 94% in other areas. Variation is also significant even across far larger ICS areas.

The charts below show how patients in each PCN or ICS area rated GP services on a scale from 'very good' to 'very poor' - and the proportion of patients that rated GP services 'good' overall.

Search the tables to find your area or compare with other areas - and use the column headings to sort the data on each element.

