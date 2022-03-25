Pace of spending on GP partner golden hellos has tripled this year

Spending on the New to Partnership Scheme, which offers golden hello payments worth up to £20,000 to GPs and other healthcare professionals taking up partnership roles in general practice for the first time, totalled £15.1m between 1 April 2021 and 31 December 2021.

Over the previous nine months, from the scheme's launch in July 2020 to 31 March 2021, spending totalled just £4.6m.

GPonline reported earlier this year that 1,360 people had been admitted to the golden hello scheme, 1,308 of whom are GPs.

GP partners

New data obtained by this website under the Freedom of Information Act reveal not only the acceleration in spending set out above, but also how the new recruits are spread across England's seven NHS regions - as well as the fact that only a tiny proportion of applicants have been rejected.

Numbers of FTE GPs in partnership roles have been in freefall in recent years, dropping by a staggering 22% from 21,655 in September 2015 to 16,943 by December 2021. However, the December 2021 total was up by 17 compared with the previous month - the first time in more than half a decade that a rise had been recorded between sets of workforce figures published by NHS Digital.

Despite these signs that the scheme could be slowing the decline in numbers of GP partners, however, a report endorsed by health and social care secretary Sajid Javid this month called for the end of the GMS contract within a decade and claimed the GP partnership model was in 'terminal decline'.

The figures obtained from NHS England show that by 17 January this year, a total of 1,489 applications had been received since the scheme began - almost nine in 10 of which had been approved. Just 3% of applicants were found to be ineligible - with the bulk of the remaining applications still being processed or awaiting further information to be approved.

Golden hello

The North East and Yorkshire region has been the largest beneficiary to date from the New to Partnership Scheme - with a total of £4m spent and 235 applications approved.

GPonline revealed earlier this year that the average full-time equivalent (FTE) commitment of new partners brought in through the scheme is 0.77 - meaning the headcount figure of 1,360 partners recruited by the end of January 2022 translates to 1,050 FTE partners.