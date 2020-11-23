Oxford COVID vaccine has up to 90% efficacy, latest data reveals

The vaccine, which is being developed in partnership with AstraZeneca, was found to be 70.4% effective across two dosing regimens. However, higher efficacy of 90% was found in a regimen which used a half first dose and a standard second dose. In those that received two full doses the vaccine was shown to be 62% effective.

The phase 3 interim analysis included 131 COVID-19 cases among participants who either received the vaccine or a a licensed MenACWY vaccine. There were no serious or hospitalised cases of COVID-19 in those who had received the vaccine.

The researchers said that the trial also showed that the vaccine could reduce virus transmission because there had been a reduction in observed asymptomatic cases.

They added that the interim phase 3 results backed up previously reported phase 2 data, which have shown a strong antibody and T cell immune responses in all age groups, including older adults. No safety concerns relating to the vaccine have been reported throughout the trials.

COVID-19 vaccine

The government has invested heavily in the Oxford vaccine and has orders in place for 100m doses of the jab. The UK is expected to receive 4m doses of the vaccine before the end of the year, which means it could be used in the early stages of the COVID-19 vaccination programme if it is approved by regulators.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said: ‘These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives. Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.'

Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and only has an active life of four-five days once thawed, the Oxford vaccine can be stored in standard fridge temperatures.

Vaccination programme

It is also understood to be significantly cheaper than the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, both of which have reported phase 3 trial data, and have been shown to be 95% and 94.5% effective respectively. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based on mRNA technology.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed in a press briefing at Downing Street on Friday that Pfizer/BioNTech has submitted its data to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory (MHRA) for approval for use.

He said that if it is approved the vaccine could be rolled out in December. The UK is expected to take delivery of 10m doses of this vaccine before the end of the year.

A statement from the University of Oxford said that the university and AstraZeneca have committed to making their vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis around the world during the pandemic, a deal which will be ongoing after the pandemic for low- and middle-income countries.