Outpouring of support for GP who broke COVID rules to hug bereaved patient

Dr Prit Buttar - who returned from retirement to work as an NHS GP during the pandemic - tweeted on 14 January about having broken COVID-19 social distancing rules to hug a patient whose husband had recently died.

He described the painful year the patient had been through, with bereavement compounded by loneliness and isolation deepened by COVID-19 restrictions.

'This is how ordinary people endured the lockdowns and the terrible pain they sometimes brought,' Dr Buttar wrote. 'They endured loss and heartbreak and loneliness with stoicism and resignation. After all, we were all in it together, weren’t we?

COVID-19 rules

'And meanwhile, others in the highest positions of government behaved as if the rules didn’t apply to them.'

Let me tell you about the time that I broke Covid rules.



During the second lockdown, I was working in the vaccination clinics. One afternoon, one of the staff on reception came through and asked if it was OK to book in a woman who had missed her appointment two days before. 1/8 — Prit Buttar (@Dienekes_) January 14, 2022

A series of tweets from the GP - who lives and works in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, has been shared by tens of thousands of people and sparked thousands of responses.

The viral posts came just days after prime minister Boris Johnson apologised in the House of Commons for attending an event in the garden of 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020.

In comments to BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, Dr Buttar said: 'I posted on Twitter about this just to make the point that, you know, ordinary people dealt with their loss and their loneliness with tremendous fortitude and resignation and stoicism and what a contrast to the behaviour of the prime minister and his entourage.'

Downing Street garden

Mr Johnson told parliament last week: 'When I went into that garden just after 6pm on 20 May 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.

'With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.

'I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden from meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this house I offer my heartfelt apologies.'