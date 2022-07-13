Outgoing RCGP chair to take on lead role at Nuffield Trust think tank

Professor Marshall, who is a GP in Newham in east London and professor of healthcare improvement at University College London, has been chair of the RCGP since 2019.

Professor Marshall has previously held the roles of deputy chief medical officer and director general in the Department of Health.

The college council is currently in the process of electing its new chair who will replace Professor Marshall and serve for a three-year teerm. Results are expected imminently.

Three candidates are standing for election – Dr Sunil Gupta, Professor Kamila Hawthorne and Dr Gary Howsam. Voting is open to RCGP council members only.

Professor Martin Marshall said he was 'delighted' to be taking on the role of chair of the Nuffield Trust 'particularly at a time of such significant challenges for our health and social care services'.

He added: 'I am proud to have been a contributor to the work of the Nuffield Trust over several years and have found its world-renowned research and policy analysis invaluable in my own work as an academic and practising GP.

'I am very much looking forward to working with the trustees and the Nuffield team to build on the trust’s excellent work and reputation in developing solutions to improve the health and care of people across the UK.'

Nuffield Trust chief executive Nigel Edwards said: 'This is a fantastic appointment for the Nuffield Trust and comes at an exceptionally challenging time for health and care. Professor Martin Marshall is a hugely respected clinical academic and professional leader. He will undoubtedly bring a wealth of experience that will strengthen our research to improve health and care policy and debate even further.'



