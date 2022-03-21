Outdated QOF 'not compatible' with GP partnership model, MPs told

Speaking at the launch of a campaign to rebuild general practice last month, former health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the QOF - introduced in 2004 - undermined one of the key advantages of the partnership model.

Mr Hunt, who spoke strongly in favour of the partnership model of general practice, said that the QOF was outdated and 'micromanaged' GPs' time - and suggested that the government should move away from a system heavily reliant on linking payments to specific targets.

Criticism of the QOF from the former health and social secretary comes just a week after RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall called for the pay for performance framework to be scrapped - insisting its ‘bureaucratic and inflexible’ approach ‘far outweighs’ any benefits for practices or patients.

QOF

Responding to a question about the future role of the partnership model, Mr Hunt said the QOF did not work well with the current model of general practice. He said: 'The partnership model ultimately is not really compatible with the QOF system we have, because the QOF system micromanages what doctors do with their time - and I think we’ve got to go back to giving people space to innovate.

'By all means measure all the things that we measure in the partnership model. But personally I think that system is long past its sell-by date.’

He added: 'The reason I like the partnership model is because I think it gives space for innovation. There are some really interesting things that are happening, innovative things that are happening in general practice, which is what we need as we move to prevention being better than cure and trying to keep people out of hospital.'

Mr Hunt suggested that GPs could follow Scotland by getting rid of the QOF and replacing it with a scheme which focused less on 'linking payments to specific outcomes' during the first session of a parliamentary inquiry into the future of general practice.

Care innovation

Oxford GP Dr Rachel Ward also called for the GP partnership model to remain, arguing it was crucial for innovation within the profession. She said: 'I think one of the beauties of the partnership model is your involvement in the community and I don’t think you get that with the larger-scale plans.

‘I look at how I work with the other practices in my PCN and we do a lot of work at the moment with local charities and organisations really understanding the needs of our population and then coming back to the partnership and providing those and I think that’s so important that you get personalised healthcare for where you are living and your needs.'

In January The Times reported that health and social care secretary Sajid Javid had recommended to Boris Johnson that GPs should be directly employed by hospitals instead of running their own surgeries, effectively nationalising the profession.

A think-tank report backed by Mr Javid last month called for the end of the GMS contract within a decade and claimed that the partnership model of general practice was 'in terminal decline'.