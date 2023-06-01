One in three GP practices in Northern Ireland faced serious closure risk in past 18 months

One in three GP practices in Northern Ireland have faced a serious risk of closure in the past 18 months and around half this number remain in significant difficulties, the BMA has warned.

by Eleanor Philpotts

