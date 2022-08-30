One in three GP practices face 'bureaucratic' list cleaning process within a year

By Nick Bostock on the 30 August 2022

One in three GP practices in England will face a patient list cleaning drive within a year after NHS England re-launced a 'list reconciliation' process amid intense pressure on the profession.

Medical Centre sign
(Photo: mtreasure/Getty Images)

Primary Care Support England (PCSE) has confirmed in letters to GP practices that it had been asked by NHS England to 'recommence data quality checks on GP practice patient lists'.

The checks aim to reduce numbers of patients incorrectly registered with GP practices - often referred to as 'ghost patients' - who may have moved on or died.

However, GP leaders have warned with GP practices delivering record numbers of consultations with a dwinding workforce, 'this is not the time to be reintroducing a bureaucratic process that does not add anything to patient care'.

List cleaning

The list cleaning system operates on a three-year cycle, meaning a third of practices in England are contacted each year for checks on their patient list.

Once contacted, practices have 30 days to download their patient list and to share it with PCSE, which then checks the list for discrepancies against a national list held by the National Health Application and Infrastructure Service (NHAIS).

After a period of up to two weeks for checks to be completed, practices receive a file listing 'reconciliation' changes to their list that must be completed within another 30 days.

PCSE says its patient list maintenance process focuses on patients aged over 100, patients that migrated to England 12 months ago, students and people registered as living in demolished properties or multiple occupancy addresses.

Patient records

Records for some patients can be removed automatically if it is confirmed they have moved or died - but also if they fail to respond to a letter requesting confirmation of their registration details.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, deputy chair of GPC England at the BMA, said: 'General practices want to focus on providing care to patients. Practices do the best they can to keep their lists accurate and up to date with the information provided to them, but this can be time consuming, and takes practice teams away from providing services that patients want.

'Hospital waiting lists are at an all-time high and patients are seeking the support of their GPs to manage their symptoms. There is a huge demand for help with mental health issues, and practices continue to deal with acute illness and long-term conditions.

'With these workload pressures and a workforce crisis caused by long-term Government neglect of the needs of general practice, this is not the time to be reintroducing a bureaucratic process which does not add anything to patient care.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Medical Centre sign

One in three GP practices face 'bureaucratic' list cleaning process within a year

One in three GP practices in England will face a patient list cleaning drive within...

30 Aug 2022
Electricity meter

Practices could cut staff, stop COVID-19 jabs or hand back contracts as energy bills rocket

GP practices could be forced to make swathes of redundancies, stop giving COVID-19...

30 Aug 2022
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay

Short-term government plan 'won't stop exodus' of doctors over pension tax

Government plans to keep retired doctors working in the NHS will do little to halt...

30 Aug 2022
Coins

'Not fit for purpose': GP had to wait nine months for his pension

A GP has spoken of being left thousands of pounds out of pocket and contemplating...

26 Aug 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: The importance of continuity of care

During August we’re bringing you some of the best interviews from series one of the...

26 Aug 2022
GP consultation

GPs per patient down 2.2% in a year as practices deliver 26m appointments in July

GPs per patient in England dropped by 2.2% in the year to July 2022 as the workforce...

25 Aug 2022