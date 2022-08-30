One in three GP practices face 'bureaucratic' list cleaning process within a year

Primary Care Support England (PCSE) has confirmed in letters to GP practices that it had been asked by NHS England to 'recommence data quality checks on GP practice patient lists'.

The checks aim to reduce numbers of patients incorrectly registered with GP practices - often referred to as 'ghost patients' - who may have moved on or died.

However, GP leaders have warned with GP practices delivering record numbers of consultations with a dwinding workforce, 'this is not the time to be reintroducing a bureaucratic process that does not add anything to patient care'.

List cleaning

The list cleaning system operates on a three-year cycle, meaning a third of practices in England are contacted each year for checks on their patient list.

Once contacted, practices have 30 days to download their patient list and to share it with PCSE, which then checks the list for discrepancies against a national list held by the National Health Application and Infrastructure Service (NHAIS).

After a period of up to two weeks for checks to be completed, practices receive a file listing 'reconciliation' changes to their list that must be completed within another 30 days.

PCSE says its patient list maintenance process focuses on patients aged over 100, patients that migrated to England 12 months ago, students and people registered as living in demolished properties or multiple occupancy addresses.

Patient records

Records for some patients can be removed automatically if it is confirmed they have moved or died - but also if they fail to respond to a letter requesting confirmation of their registration details.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, deputy chair of GPC England at the BMA, said: 'General practices want to focus on providing care to patients. Practices do the best they can to keep their lists accurate and up to date with the information provided to them, but this can be time consuming, and takes practice teams away from providing services that patients want.

'Hospital waiting lists are at an all-time high and patients are seeking the support of their GPs to manage their symptoms. There is a huge demand for help with mental health issues, and practices continue to deal with acute illness and long-term conditions.

'With these workload pressures and a workforce crisis caused by long-term Government neglect of the needs of general practice, this is not the time to be reintroducing a bureaucratic process which does not add anything to patient care.'