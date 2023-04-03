One in three GP appointments last more than 15 minutes One in three GP appointments lasted more than 15 minutes and a fifth lasted more than 20 minutes in the past year, the first figures measuring appointment length over a full 12-month period show. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up