One in three GP appointments last more than 15 minutes

One in three GP appointments lasted more than 15 minutes and a fifth lasted more than 20 minutes in the past year, the first figures measuring appointment length over a full 12-month period show.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Clock face

One in three GP appointments last more than 15 minutes

3 Apr 2023
Closed sign

GP contract changes 'could lead to more practice closures'

31 Mar 2023
Talking General Practice

Podcast: Will GPs take industrial action, patients’ views on the NHS, junior doctor dispute

31 Mar 2023
GP at desk

GPs to 'exception report' appointments booked over two weeks ahead

30 Mar 2023
GP sign

Contract update hands practices just six weeks to agree access improvement plans

30 Mar 2023
GP appointment

GP anger over last-minute release of contract detail for 2023/24

30 Mar 2023