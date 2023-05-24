One in ten Scottish practices close lists in face of 'unsustainable' pressure Almost one in ten practices (9%) in Scotland have formally closed their lists to new patients in the face of 'unsustainable' workload pressures, the BMA has said. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up