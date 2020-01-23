One in six GP practices linked to parkrun events

By Nick Bostock on the 23 January 2020

More than 1,350 GP practices across the UK have linked up with a local parkrun event over the past 16 months, the initiative's organisers have confirmed.

GPs link up with parkrun scheme (Photo: Nastasic/Getty Images)
GPs link up with parkrun scheme (Photo: Nastasic/Getty Images)

Practices have been encouraged to become 'parkrun practices' since 2018 under a collaboration between the RCGP and the organisers of the 5km events. Around 2,000 GPs took part in parkruns last summer to mark the first anniversary of the partnership.

The organisers of parkrun say more than 1,350 practices across the UK - around one in six - have linked up with their local events.

GPs and staff at practices linked up with one of more than 660 parkruns that take place across the UK each weekend can 'socially prescribe physical activity by referring patients' to the events.

GP link with parkrun

Global head of health and wellbeing at parkrun UK Chrissie Wellington said: 'In 16 months we have seen over 1,350 GP practices link with their local parkruns to increase the health of staff and patients and create positive, supportive communities that are centred on wellness. This partnership shows the immense value of bringing together the health and voluntary sectors in pursuit of shared goals, and we look forward to building on this successful collaboration in future.

Dr Andrew Boyd, a partner at Clapham Park Group Practice, said: 'We have been blown away by the response from GPs and their teams to this initiative. Its success demonstrates there is a growing appetite among GPs to forge meaningful links with local assets and services to help better the health of their patients. I believe the parkrun practice initiative will be a blueprint for future partnerships between healthcare providers and other local community assets.'

Any GP practice can become a parkrun practice - irrespective of whether its GPs are members of the RCGP. Practices that register through the parkrun practice website receive marketing materials to help promote the events.

The initiative encourages staff not only to promote participation by patients as walkers, runners, volunteers or spectators, but also to participate themselves.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for full access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Draft PCN plans put practices' financial stability at risk, say London GPs

Draft PCN plans put practices' financial stability at risk, say London GPs

Draft service specifications for primary care networks (PCNs) threaten the stability...

23 Jan 2020
One in six GP practices linked to parkrun events

One in six GP practices linked to parkrun events

More than 1,350 GP practices across the UK have linked up with a local parkrun event...

23 Jan 2020
Babylon signs 10-year 'integrated digital health' deal with NHS trust that runs 10 GP practices

Babylon signs 10-year 'integrated digital health' deal with NHS trust that runs 10 GP practices

The company behind controversial video service GP at Hand has partnered with an NHS...

23 Jan 2020
Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

Four members of staff and four patients have been injured in a 'serious incident'...

22 Jan 2020
10 tips for greener general practice

10 tips for greener general practice

Taking steps to tackle climate change can help improve people's health both now and...

22 Jan 2020
Public health officials issue coronavirus guidance for primary care

Public health officials issue coronavirus guidance for primary care

Public Health England (PHE) has issued guidance for primary care clinicians on what...

22 Jan 2020