One month to solve pension tax crisis before NHS backlog becomes 'impossible'

By Nick Bostock on the 24 August 2022

Tackling the colossal NHS backlog - a major driver of spiralling GP workload - will soon be impossible unless the government stops pension taxes driving doctors out of the health service, a BMA expert has warned.

NHS logo on tiled wall
(Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Growing numbers of doctors - including thousands of GPs - face significant pension tax penalties because of the way soaring rates of inflation interact with NHS pensions.

A senior doctor and BMA pensions expert has warned that unless the government takes action within a month to resolve the problem, the medical workforce will be so deeply undermined that the 6.7m-strong NHS backlog will be 'impossible' to address.

Dr Tony Goldstone, a radiologist and adviser to the BMA on pensions, warned in a letter to Conservative leadership candidates and government ministers: 'There is a very serious defect in the Finance Act that has manifested over the last few months due to rapidly rising inflation. It is clearly the intention of [section] S235 of the Finance Act (which only applies to defined benefit pensions) to measure deemed growth above inflation.

NHS pensions

'However, this uses two different values for inflation, such that this year's growth (based on this year's inflation) is tested against last year's inflation. As such the Act is no longer functioning as originally intended and the effect of this will be devastating on retention of the workforce.'

He warned that the current system was taxing 'non-existent growth' in pensions - and that some GPs could face tax penalties work 'well over half their post-tax income'.

A GP earning £115,000 who had built pension benefits at the level of the lifetime allowance 'could expect a charge of £36,020' if the consumer prices index (CPI) hits 11.3% later this year. Meanwhile, a GP with similar accrued benefits but working five sessions and earning £62,000 could face a charge of £28,475, he warned - a figure substantially over half their post-tax income.

Dr Goldstone highlighted a warning from senior NHS leaders earlier this year that the threat of pension tax penalties meant hospital doctors could not step up to take on extra work that would help drive down the record NHS backlog.

And he added: 'The much bigger threat in my opinion is early retirement or a permanent reduction of clinical activity.'

The total number of people claiming their NHS pension for the first time hit a record level in April this year - and early retirements are also at an all-time high.

Dr Goldstone set out immediate actions to tackle the pension tax crisis and a longer-term solution. He suggested urgent steps to mandate NHS employers to offer pension recycling - pension payments added to pay for doctors forced to opt out of the NHS pension scheme, as well as reforms to the Finance Act, a repeat of the annual allowance compensation scheme from 2019/20, moves to help retired doctors return to practice and a rethink on 'pay restraint'.

As a long-term solution he reiterated BMA calls for the adoption of a tax unregistered scheme along the lines of the pension system adopted for the judiciary.

Addressing the Conservative leadership candidates, Dr Goldstone wrote: 'I think you both realise that pension taxation is driving capacity out of the NHS. With waiting lists tragically at over 6m the NHS will be a major factor in the next general election. If [the NHS] continues to go to the wall on your watch you will be - rightly - rewarded with defeat at the next election.'

Public spending watchdog the National Audit Office identified spiralling waits for hospital treatment as a significant driver of pressure on general practice last year - a concern echoed by MPs on the health and social care select committee.

NHS logo on tiled wall

