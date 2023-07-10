More than one in five GP trainees at high risk of burnout More than one in five GP trainees and 15% of GP trainers are at high risk of burnout according to the latest GMC national training survey. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up