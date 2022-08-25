'Not fit for purpose': GP had to wait nine months for his pension

Dr Richard Williams planned to take 24-hour retirement in 2021 but only recently received a calculation of his pension - nine months after submitting his claim. He described the GP pension system as ‘not fit for purpose’.

The Lincoln-based GP handed in his NHS pensions claim form to Primary Care Support England (PCSE) - administered by outsourcing company Capita - in November 2021. Capita says the claim was incomplete - but Dr Williams says he was asked for the same information on more than one occasion, and was given conflicting messages.

He told GPonline that it took well over half a year for the claim to be passed on from PCSE to the NHS Business Services Authority, which administers the NHS pension scheme. His final pension calculation only came through this month.

NHS pensions

Dr Williams said the prolonged delay had cost him money because he had been unable to spend or invest his pension lump sum. He added that as a result of the difficulties with his pension, he had developed severe eczema and stress and had to see a private clinical psychologist at a cost of nearly £300 a month.

According to Dr Williams his pension problems did not end there; he was then landed with a £30,000 pension tax bill - part of a problem that doctors' leaders warn is driving doctors out of the health service in droves.

He said: ‘I'm fortunate in that because I've gone back to work, I've still got income, but I had a huge tax bill at the end of July. I've had to dip into my savings, obviously, to pay that.’

The Lincoln GP said he felt 'major relief' at finally having been awarded his pension - but said that the problems with his pension had left him feeling undervalued by the NHS and 'completely unsupported'.

Quitting medicine

‘It has made me consider not just thinking about working in the private sector, but also thinking about giving up medicine completely,’ Dr Wiliams said, adding: ‘At a time when obviously, we have an incredible shortage of qualified staff. And the pressure on the NHS is the greatest it's ever been.’

He felt his problem had ultimately only been resolved after he 'got so fed up I contacted NHS England, and a manager for NHS England leaned on [PCSE]'.

A spokesperson for the Association of Independent Specialist Medical Accountants (AISMA) said its members were now advising doctors to expect longer application periods - and said 'processing errors' sometimes caused problems even when 'all certificates have been correctly prepared and submitted'.

The spokesperson said: 'We have examples from our own client base and those across the AISMA member firms where the delays in processing retirement requests have increased.

Application process

'We used to advise clients that a three-month application period would be enough, but we are now suggesting that it can take anything from four to six months even if things go smoothly.

'Most delays revolve around PCSE raising queries about missing certificates or submitted certificates where the contribution data on the forms doesn’t match up with PCSE systems. This can happen even when all certificates have been correctly prepared and submitted by the due dates because of processing errors.

'Our advice to GPs is to liaise with a specialist medical accountant who can help them to check their record held at PCSE well ahead of any planned retirement date. Making sure all the documents are submitted and have been processed in advance of submitting their AW8 application will help reduce delays.'

A Capita spokesperson said that a new triaging process it had put in place allowed PCSE to interrogate pension applications 'at the point of submission'. They added: 'We also request the necessary approvals at this point. This means errors can be corrected quicker and delays in processing cases reduced.'

Commenting on Dr Williams' case, the spokesperson said: 'An incomplete AW8 application was submitted by this individual on 18 November 2021 to PCSE and a fully completed application was not supplied until 17 February 2022. Upon processing the application, PCSE identified that further information was required from Richard which was received 23 May 2022.

'The relevant CCG approved the retirement on 26 June 2022. Following this, the application was complete and we submitted it to NHS Pensions on 20 July 2022.'

The administration of pension records has become an increasingly pressing issue for GPs. In March the government admitted that NHS pension records for nearly 20,000 GPs were 'in error'.

Earlier this year the BMA condemned what it called an 'astonishing' decision to extend Capita's contract for PCSE by three years.