No let-up for GPs as Javid says NHS waiting list will grow for two more years

Setting out the government's COVID backlog recovery plan in parliament, health and social care secretary Mr Javid said that by July 2022 waits of longer than two years for elective treatment would be eliminated.

He said the NHS would 'aim' to eliminate waits over 18 months by April 2023 and waits of more than one year by March 2025 - with 30% more elective activity by 2024/25 compared with pre-pandemic levels.

The NHS will diagnose or rule out cancer for three quarters of patients within 28 days by March 2024 and restore numbers waiting more than 62 days from an urgent referral to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023, the plan says.

NHS backlog

However, Mr Javid admitted that the record 6m people on the NHS waiting list will continue to rise and will not begin to fall back until March 2024.

The growing NHS backlog is a major factor driving pressure on general practice, with a National Audit Office (NAO) report warning last year that pressure on GP services was 'exacerbated by the backlogs in hospital and cancer care' as patients facing long waits for treatment made extra visits and needed additional support from their GPs.

The NAO says a growing waiting list for hospital treatment has been driving up pressure on primary care and other parts of the health service since well before the pandemic - but has been further exacerbated by COVID-19 pressures.

The admission that the NHS waiting list will continue to grow for two more years comes as GP leaders warned that part of the government's plans to tackle the backlog - a 'pre-op care' initiative and a new digital platform - risk piling extra pressure on general practice and should be 'stress tested' before rollout.

Waiting list

Launching the recovery plan, Mr Javid said: 'We are absolutely committed to tackling the COVID-19 backlog and building a health and social care system for the long term.

'Our COVID backlog recovery plan will help the NHS reduce waiting times, give patients more control over their care, and harness innovative technology to free up staff time so they can care for more people up and down the country can get the treatment they need.

'This is a vital step in radically rethinking how our health service delivers operations, treatment and checks as we look beyond the pandemic and learn to live with COVID-19.'

Under the plans to tackle the backlog, the NHS plans to 'increase capacity to deliver more procedures and scans in each of the next three years, to around 9m more tests and checks by 2025'.

The government says that over a three-year period the rise will increase capacity by a quarter compared with pre-pandemic levels, while 'more than 100 diagnostic centres will also be rolled out'.