Nine in 10 GPs say cost-of-living crisis has destabilised practice finances

Nearly nine in 10 GP partners say increased costs linked to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis have undermined the financial sustainability of their practice, a GPonline poll shows.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

UK pound coins

Nine in 10 GPs say cost-of-living crisis has destabilised practice finances

14 Dec 2022
Ambulances

NHS bosses ask GPs to cover for striking ambulance workers

13 Dec 2022
GP sign

General practice reliance on older doctors rises sharply as workforce declines

13 Dec 2022
Pharmacy shelves

Drug shortages hit new peak and add to pressure on GP practices

12 Dec 2022
GP looking into a patient's mouth

Pharyngitis - red flag symptoms

12 Dec 2022 CPD
Streptococcus pyogenes

New interim clinical guidance issued on group A streptococcus in children

9 Dec 2022