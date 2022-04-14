Nine in 10 doctors say government plan to tackle NHS backlog 'unachievable'

Findings from a BMA survey of 1,194 doctors show that 52% think the government's recovery plans are 'totally unachievable', while a further 36% think they are 'mostly unachievable'.

Just 1% of respondents thought the plans were achievable, while 4% thought they were 'mostly achievable'.

Findings from the BMA poll come after warnings that the record 6m-strong NHS waiting list for elective care is driving up GP workload by forcing practices to manage patients facing extended waits for treatment with repeated appointments.

NHS backlog

Meanwhile, concerns have emerged that NHS England's plans to increase the number of patients whose treatment is completed each year will further increase practice workload, with plans to increase the use of 'advice and guidance' and to ensure that more patients' care is completed in primary care 'with support' from hospital doctors.

BMA leaders said the latest NHS performance figures showed that current pressure facing the NHS was 'unprecedented' - and warned that the government must take action to bring down soaring rates of COVID-19 infection to avoid derailing any hopes of recovering from the backlog.

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: 'This Easter looks set to be just as bad as some of the worst winters we have ever seen. With COVID-19 cases hitting the highest level on record last week in England and resulting hospitalisations placing further demand on services and with almost 200,000 NHS staff absent due to COVID-19 in just one week, these levels of pressure are unprecedented.

'The government said it would prioritise the recovery of the NHS in its Elective Recovery Plan in February and that it would eliminate two-year waits for surgery by this July - yet there are still over 23,000 people waiting over 24 months for treatment.

COVID-19 pressure

'Furthermore, the target that no one will wait more than 18 months by April 2023 seems equally unrealistic given that there are more than 6m people currently waiting, record high A&E waits, and COVID-19 infections directly impacting on normal NHS services.'

The BMA chair called for the government to be 'honest about the scale of the challenge' facing the NHS and to bring in measures to reduce COVID-19 infections and staff absences.

He warned: 'There is no confidence among the medical profession in the government’s ability to tackle the backlog. It is deeply concerning that, in a BMA survey published this week, only 1% of doctors had confidence in the government’s plan to reduce the waiting lists for elective care, investigations, and procedures.

'Let’s not forget that the NHS Constitution has an 18-week waiting time standard. The millions of people now languishing on waiting lists which stretch to over two years shows the government’s current approach is clearly failing them.'

NHS England said that despite intense pressure on the NHS, numbers of patients facing the longest waits for care were falling.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: 'Nobody should be under any illusion about how tough a job NHS staff have on their hands, balancing competing priorities and maintaining high quality patient care.

'Despite pressure on various fronts and the busiest winter ever for the NHS, long waits fell as staff continue to tackle two-year waits by July thanks to the innovative approaches to care they are now adopting – from same day hip replacements to dedicated mobile hubs for operations.'