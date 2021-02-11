Nine in 10 over 70s given first COVID-19 jab as NHS nears 15m target

The proportion of over-70s who have received a first jab in England surged from 67% at the end of January to 86% by the end of 7 February, GPonline analysis of weekly data from NHS England shows.

Among over 80s, 91% of people in England had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by 7 February. This group has been overtaken by those in the 75-79 age group, of whom 96% have now received a first dose - while among patients aged 70-74, 74% have received a first jab.

The figures show that 11% of people aged 16-69 have received a first jab - a figure that will include many health and social care staff, along with patients who are clinically extremely vulnerable who fall outside the older age groups.

The latest weekly data on progress with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign came as RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall hailed the 'heroic efforts' of GPs and practice teams in delivering jabs to millions of paitents. More than 13m patients UK-wide have received a first dose of vaccine - with around three quarters of jabs delivered by general practice.

Professor Marshall told GPs at an online RCGP conference on 11 February: 'The way in which you have rallied to the vaccination challenge has been incredible, especially when in tandem you’ve been keeping high priority normal GP services up and running and delivering the biggest-ever flu vaccine programme.'

At a more local level, one in five of England's 41 integrated care system (ICS) or strategic health partnership (STP) areas have completed all first-dose vaccinations for patients aged 74-79 - and the entire south-west England region has also achieved 100% coverage in this group.

London is the only region with less than 90% coverage of first doses in over-80s and patients aged 75-79 - with just 78% of over-80s covered and 83% of 75-79s, while other regions have first-dose coverage ranging from 91-96% in over 80s and 96% to 100% in 75-79s.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Some regions had made significant progress on administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to over-80s by the end of 7 February, the figures reveal.

In Northamptonshire, almost one in four over-80s (23%) had received both doses of vaccine by 7 February. Nationally, 11.9% of over-80s have received both doses - while in other age groups the proportion is below 1%.