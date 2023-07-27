NICE updates guidance on referrals for weight-loss surgery Patients will no longer need to have attempted to lose weight by non-surgical methods in order to be referred for bariatric surgery, updated NICE guidance says. Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up