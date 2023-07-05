NICE says GPs should use FIT tests in all patients with suspected colorectal cancer

GPs should use FIT tests for all patients with signs or symptoms of colorectal cancer to help reduce waiting times for colonoscopies, NICE has recommended in new draft guidance.

by Emma Bower

