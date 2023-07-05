NICE says GPs should use FIT tests in all patients with suspected colorectal cancer GPs should use FIT tests for all patients with signs or symptoms of colorectal cancer to help reduce waiting times for colonoscopies, NICE has recommended in new draft guidance. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up