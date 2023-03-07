NICE recommends semaglutide for use in obesity NICE has recommended that semaglutide (Wegovy) can be prescribed for weight loss in the NHS as part of patients' treatment in specialist weight management services. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up