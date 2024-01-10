NICE recommends more people have access to COVID-19 antiviral

More people should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 antiviral nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid), according to new draft guidance from NICE.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA England GP committee chair Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer (Photo: Sarah Turton/BMA)

GP partners' income down 20% in a year, BMA poll reveals

10 Jan 2024
Injection pen

NHS faces GLP-1 agonist shortage until 'at least end of 2024'

10 Jan 2024
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

RCGP condemns 'disappointing' decision to scrap GP retention schemes

10 Jan 2024
Talking General Practice logo Promoted

Podcast bonus episode: Understanding cow’s milk allergy in infants

Sponsored by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition
9 Jan 2024 GPconnect
Person holding box as they move out of office

Practice makes salaried GPs redundant as model shifts to additional roles

9 Jan 2024