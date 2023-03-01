NICE recommends eight digital therapies to treat anxiety and depression

NICE has conditionally recommended eight digital-enabled therapies to treat anxiety disorders and depression in adults in new draft guidance.

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Man sat on sofa using a laptop

NICE recommends eight digital therapies to treat anxiety and depression

1 Mar 2023
Parliament

NHS 'in full-blown crisis' as recovery plan falls short, MPs warn

1 Mar 2023
Close up of man's feet standing on scales

NHS prevention programme linked to 20% reduction in risk of developing diabetes

1 Mar 2023
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay under pressure as constituents demand halt to GP practice closure

28 Feb 2023
GP meeting

GP crisis driving rise in partnership and PCN disputes

28 Feb 2023
GP appointment

'Grim milestone' passed in steady decline of GP workforce

27 Feb 2023