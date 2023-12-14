NICE introduces new cholesterol target for secondary prevention of CVD

The guidance, which was published in draft form earlier this year, also provides advice on the use of lipid-lowering treatments other than statins alone to achieve the target. The target brings NICE advice closer in line with updated targets in the 2023/24 QOF.

The guideline advises that for secondary prevention of CVD, GPs should aim for LDL cholesterol levels of 2.0 mmol/litre or less or non-HDL cholesterol levels of 2.6 mmol/litre or less.

NICE said that around 2m people with CVD will benefit from the new target.

NICE based its decision on findings from an economic model which concluded that escalation of treatment was likely to be cost-effective for people on statins with LDL cholesterol levels over 2.0mmol/l and would allow more people to be treated than a cut-off of 2.2mmol/l.

Cholesterol targets

Although the main economic analysis was based on the impact of lipid-lowering treatment on LDL cholesterol NICE said it recognised the need to identify a non-HDL cholesterol target for use when LDL cholesterol levels have not been requested or calculated.

The updated guidance states that atorvastatin 80mg should be offered to people with CVD, whatever their cholesterol level. This remains an off-label use of the drug and the existing advice to use a lower dose in certain instances remains. This includes when it could interact with other drugs, if there is a high risk of adverse effects, or if the patient would prefer to take a lower dose remains.

NICE says that any co-morbidities and secondary causes of dyslipidaemia should be treated at the same time as starting statin treatment.



If the blood cholesterol target for an individual is not achieved with statins alone then clinicians can consider escalating lipid-lowering therapy after discussing the risks and benefits of additional treatments with the patient.

Cardiovascular disease

NICE recommends alirocumab, evolocumab, ezetimibe and inclisiran as additional treatments to be considered. It adds that ezetimibe can be considered in addition to the maximum tolerated dose and intensity of statin to reduce CVD risk further, even if the lipid target for secondary prevention of CVD is met.

Ezetimibe should be offered instead of a statin where statins are contraindicated or not tolerated, regardless of the person's cholesterol level, the guidance says. If the lipid target for secondary prevention is not met despite ezetimibe treatment, consider alternative or additional lipid-lowering treatments such as alirocumab, bempedoic acid, evolocumab or inclisiran.

NICE recommends that fibrates, nicotinic acid, bile acid sequestrants and omega 3 fatty acid compounds, with the exception of icosapent ethyl, are not offered to prevent CVD.



The existing recommendations for primary prevention of CVD remain unchanged.

NICE chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Benger said: "Improving the control of cholesterol in a larger number of people will further reduce deaths from heart attacks and strokes. This guideline will help clinicians talk through the options with their patients to achieve the best outcomes.

'Monitoring of cholesterol levels usually takes place in primary care and the decision to prescribe an additional treatment will be taken by a GP and other primary care clinicians in discussion with the patient.'