NICE backs lipid-modifying fish oil drug for use alongside statins

By Chloe Harman on the 14 June 2022

GPs may soon be able to routinely prescribe a new lipid-modifying treatment on the NHS after NICE issued a positive final appraisal determination for a fish-oil-derived drug in patients already taking statins.

Fish oil capsules
Lipid-lowering drug is derived from fish oil (Photo: Susan Sam/Getty Images)

Final draft NICE guidance recommends icosapent ethyl (Vazkepa) for secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in adults with established cardiovascular disease who are at high risk of such events, if they have controlled LDL-cholesterol levels (>1.04mmol/L and ≤2.60mmol/L) but raised triglycerides (≥1.7mmol/L) despite taking a statin.

Established cardiovascular disease is defined as a history of acute coronary syndrome, coronary or other arterial revascularisation procedures, coronary heart disease, ischaemic stroke or peripheral arterial disease.

NHS England estimates that between 25% and 35% of people on statin therapy have elevated triglycerides. NICE says up to 425,000 people could benefit from treatment with icosapent ethyl, which is the first licensed drug shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in people with controlled LDL-C and raised triglycerides who are taking a statin.

NICE guidance

NICE's final draft recommendation represents a reversal of its initial position on use of the drug in people with cardiovascular disease, following feedback from consultation. NICE originally rejected the drug for use in this setting, noting that clinical trials compared it with a mineral oil placebo that may itself increase cardiovascular risk.

In addition, NICE said the pivotal REDUCE-IT trial on which marketing authorisation was based did not include any people from the UK or represent the country's ethnic diversity.

There is no change to NICE's draft decision not to recommend icosapent ethyl for primary prevention in people without established cardiovascular disease, for which NICE said the drug was 'unlikely to be cost-effective'.

Clinical trial evidence suggests that for people with raised triglycerides who have LDL-C levels controlled by statins, and who have cardiovascular disease, icosapent ethyl reduces their risk of cardiovascular events by over a quarter compared with placebo.

Cardiovascular risk

Helen Knight, interim director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said: 'Icosapent ethyl is the first licensed treatment of its kind for people who are at risk of heart attacks and strokes despite well controlled LDL cholesterol because they have raised blood fats. And although lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, can help to reduce their risk, these may not work for everyone.

'We have worked closely with the company [that markets Vazkepa] to identify the population most likely to gain the greatest benefit from icosapent ethyl, striking a balance between effectiveness and the best use of public funding, delivering maximum value to the taxpayer.'

Stakeholders have the opportunity to appeal against the recommendations in the final draft guidance. If no appeals are received, the final technology appraisal is expected to be published on 13 July.

A version of this article first appeared on GPonline's sister website MIMS.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Dr Terri McVeigh

Free MIMS Learning webinar on genomic testing to guide cancer treatment

On Monday 27 June 2022, join consultant clinical geneticist Dr Terri McVeigh in a...

14 Jun 2022
Coins

'We work in a 1950s tin-roof health centre': poll shows impact of NHS underfunding

More than four in five primary care leaders say long-term underfunding of estates...

14 Jun 2022
Health and social care select committee chair Jeremy Hunt

UK-trained GPs receiving 'deportation letters' shortly after qualifying, MPs told

Newly qualified GPs are being driven out of the NHS because international medical...

14 Jun 2022
Fish oil capsules

NICE backs lipid-modifying fish oil drug for use alongside statins

GPs may soon be able to routinely prescribe a new lipid-modifying treatment on the...

14 Jun 2022
Medical Centre sign

'Devastating' legal ruling threatens practice closures over £200m NHSPS service charges

GP practices in premises owned by NHS Property Services (NHSPS) could be forced to...

13 Jun 2022
A jar labelled pension tipped over with pound coins spilling out

Managing the long-term financial impact of career breaks

Wendy Baillie, regional manager at Wesleyan, the specialist financial services mutual,...

13 Jun 2022