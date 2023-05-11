NICE approves 'life-changing' technologies for children with type 2 diabetes Children with type 2 diabetes are set to benefit from access to two new glucose monitoring technologies that could free them from the burden of fingerprick testing. by Chloe Harman Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up