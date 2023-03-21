NICE advises against bath emollients for children with eczema Emollient bath additives should not be offered for the management of atopic eczema in children under 12 years, according to updated draft NICE guidance. by Chloe Harman Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up