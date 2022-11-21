NI GPs raise alarm over 'collapse of practices' and demand major contract rethink

GPs in Northern Ireland have called for immediate action to stop the 'collapse of practices' and a sweeping review of contract arrangements amid warnings that many practices are at imminent risk.

by Nick Bostock

