NHS winter plan does not provide enough support for GPs, warns RCGP

Last week NHS England set out a six-point plan to support the health service through the coming winter, focused on increasing 'capacity and operational resilience' in urgent and emergency care.

However, the RCGP said that the measures do not go far enough and 'urgent support' was needed to help practices ahead of winter.

Under the plans an additional 1,000 social prescribing link workers and health and wellbeing coaches and 1,000 additional care coordinators will be recruited to help support practices.

But RCGP vice chair Dr Gary Howsam said that adding new roles to the work was 'not a short-term solution'. He highlighted that new staff need training and intense support from existing staff 'to embed properly' in primary care.

NHS winter plan

Dr Howsam said that while the college supported measures to ease pressures facing hospitals, practices would also be facing huge additional workloads this winter.

The college called for 'immediate action to stop unnecessary bureaucracy, so that GPs can focus on delivering patient care'.

'We also want to see investment to support rapid implementation of retention schemes available to those at high risk of leaving the workforce alongside the expansion of coaching and mentoring services available to all individuals working in general practice,' Dr Howsam added.

Dr Howsam said: 'GPs and our teams are already working under intense workload and workforce pressures, delivering more patient consultations every month than before the pandemic, with falling numbers of fully-qualified, full-time equivalent GPs.

'Winter pressures will not be confined to hospitals, and we need measures to be taken to ensure patients can continue to receive the care and services they need from general practice, whilst keeping staff safe, throughout.'

Workload pressures

'We need to see urgent support for general practice ahead of winter. Longer term, we need the government to heed the calls of our Fit for the Future campaign to address the spiralling workload and workforce pressures in general practice,' he added.

'We want to see a new recruitment and retention strategy that goes beyond the target of 6,000 GPs pledged by government in their election manifesto, plus investment in our IT systems and steps to cut bureaucracy so that we can deliver the safe high-quality care that our patients need and deserve.'

Polling by the RCGP earlier this year found that general practice faces a 'mass exodus' of doctors over the next five years with almost 19,000 GPs and trainees set to quit unless factors behind the workforce and workload crisis are tackled urgently.

General practice has lost 442 full-time equivalent fully-qualified GPs in the past year alone and more than 1,500 over the past five years, the latest data from NHS Digital show.

Meanwhile, numbers of patients registered with GPs have risen close to 62m, leaving each FTE GP responsible for more than 2,200 patients - a figure 16% higher than when records began in 2015. The RCGP has previously warned that current levels of workload are unsustainable and unsafe and that GPs and their teams are working to their absolute limits to deliver increasingly complex care to growing numbers of patients.