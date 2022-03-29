NHS will struggle to cope if free COVID-19 tests for staff are scrapped, warns BMA

With just days to go until free tests are scrapped for the general public, BMA leaders wrote to NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard to demand assurances after 'the government’s repeated failure to confirm that free testing would continue for staff'.

Doctors' leaders welcomed confirmation from NHS England that staff infected with COVID-19 would not be asked to go to work - but condemned the failure to make clear whether twice-weekly routine tests for staff will continue or whether they will have to pay for tests themselves.

The BMA warned that NHS staff have 'no idea' whether they will be expected to take regular tests, or whether they will be expected to pay for themselves 'in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis'.

COVID-19 testing

The lack of clarity over COVID-19 testing for NHS staff comes as cases have risen sharply after pandemic restrictions were lifted on 24 February.

There were 599,244 cases recorded in the week to 25 March, compared with 260,924 in the week to 25 February - and the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has risen from just under 11,000 to more than 17,000 over the same period.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that around 3m people in England alone are currently infected with coronavirus.

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: 'Healthcare settings should be places where people feel confident that they are not at risk of infection from COVID-19. Free, routine, testing of healthcare staff will be vital to ensure we protect patients and workers as much as possible.

Staff absences

'Scrapping free testing would inevitably increase the spread of infection and mean more staff going off sick at a time when the NHS workforce is already severely depleted. COVID-related staff absences currently account for 30% of all NHS staff absences, and this will only get worse if free testing is removed, again threatening our ability to provide safe patient care. Even if healthcare workers are asymptomatic, the virus can still be passed on and have serious consequences for patients, especially those who are clinically vulnerable.'

The BMA has also warned against scrapping free testing for the general public at a time when cases are rising again. Dr Nagpaul said: 'Free testing is a key tool for measuring prevalence of COVID-19 among the public, as well as limiting the spread of infection, and we believe this should continue.

'It is particularly important to make lateral flow tests freely available for those who come into contact with people who are at highest risk from COVID-19, including the clinically vulnerable, to protect them from infection. The number of COVID-19 cases has risen rapidly over the last month. We are therefore additionally concerned that removing our primary tracking tool for understanding how prevalent the disease is, and giving it free reign to spread, poses a serious risk to adding further pressures to an already overstretched health service.'