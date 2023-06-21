NHS waiting list driving abuse against GPs and practice staff The NHS waiting list and staff shortages are fuelling verbal and physical abuse from patients or their relatives against GPs and practice staff, a poll has found. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up