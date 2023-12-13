NHS vaccination strategy plans at-scale delivery model within two years Integrated neighbourhood teams could take over delivery of NHS vaccinations within two years under a government vaccine strategy that aims to turn around falling uptake. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up