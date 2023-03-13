NHS strikes ‘about more than just pay’, says GP campaigner Strikes currently unfolding across the NHS are not just about pay and reflect deep concern among health professionals about the future of the health service, a GP campaigner has warned. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up