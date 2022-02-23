NHS staff isolation rules will remain as England scraps last COVID restrictions

In a letter to all NHS providers setting out steps to be taken following the government's announcement of its 'Living with COVID-19' plan, NHS England also said that current infection and prevention control (IPC) measures will remain in place. Staff, patients and visitors will still be required to wear a face covering in all healthcare settings, it added.

From Thursday 24 February, the legal requirement for people to self isolate if they have COVID-19 will come to an end. Requirements for close contacts to take daily tests, or self isolate if they are not vaccinated, are also set to be scrapped.

However, NHS England has said that NHS staff who test positive 'should not attend work until they have had two negative lateral flow device test results taken 24 hours apart. The first test should not be taken before day five after their initial positive test.'

The letter added that 'for primary care staff, in line with previous guidance, general practices must ensure staff are not required to work if they test positive for COVID-19'.

Guidance for NHS staff

The UK Health Security Agency would be updating its guidance for NHS staff on testing and isolation on 24 February, the letter said.

NHS England also indicated that it would be writing to practices and other providers 'in the coming weeks' to provide further guidance on testing for staff and patients. Until then, 'current testing protocols should continue', the letter said.

Earlier this week health leaders demanded ‘urgent clarity’ on free COVID-19 testing for NHS staff after the government's Living with COVID plan suggested it would end from April, alongside free testing for the general public.

The NHS Confederation has called on the government to ensure dedicated funding for continued access to COVID-19 tests for NHS workers in patient-facing roles - stressing that staff could not be asked to ‘risk their own health’.

NHS England's letter said: 'There are no immediate changes to IPC requirements. This includes the requirement for staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask/face covering in healthcare settings.

'The consistent application of IPC measures, alongside the roll out of the vaccine programme and staff and patient testing, remains the most effective defence against the entry and spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings.'