NHS staff ‘excluded’ from free COVID-19 testing from April

‘Living with COVID-19’ guidance published on 21 February suggests that asymptomatic testing of NHS staff will end this April, while asymptomatic and symptomatic testing will stop for the general public at the same time.

Free symptomatic testing will remain available to social care staff, according to the document. But it fails to make clear whether NHS staff will receive free testing of any kind in the future. The guidance also states that 'limited symptomatic testing' will be available for a small number of at-risk groups.

The NHS Confederation has called on the government to ensure dedicated funding for continued access to COVID-19 tests for NHS workers in patient-facing roles - stressing that staff could not be asked to ‘risk their own health’.

COVID testing

The BMA has also warned that patients could be exposed to the virus without free access to testing and has urged the government to clarify its position immediately and to keep testing for the wider population.

A government spokesperson told GPonline that more details on free testing would be 'provided in due course'.

Over 90% of more than 300 health leaders showed strong support for the continued provision of free tests for key workers and the public in a survey by the NHS Confederation this month.

Responding to the prime minister's statement on the government's ‘Living with COVID-19’ strategy, chief executive of the NHS Confederation Matthew Taylor, said: ‘Health leaders have been clear about the risks of watering down our ability to monitor the spread and evolution of coronavirus and will be disappointed their concerns have not been listened to.

NHS staff safety

‘Of particular concern is the government’s decision to exclude NHS staff from access to free testing from April. 94% of health leaders we surveyed recently said access to free tests for NHS staff and other key workers should not end.

‘Patients, staff and visitors deserve to feel confident that they can access and work in services without risking their own health or causing worry to those around them. This is particularly true for people from clinically vulnerable groups who may already feel sidelined.

‘We urge the government to reconsider its plan with dedicated funding for continued access to COVID tests for all NHS workers in patient-facing roles.’

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul agreed that free testing for NHS staff had to remain in place, while urging the government to reconsider its stance on testing for the public. He said: ‘Yesterday’s announcement fails to protect those at highest risk of harm from COVID-19, and neglects some of the most vulnerable people in society.

‘There must be urgent clarity around testing provision for NHS workers. People visit hospitals and surgeries to get better, and not to be exposed to deadly viruses, and the continuation of testing for healthcare workers is invaluable in protecting both staff and patients.’

He added: ‘Providing free tests to clinically vulnerable people – and only once they develop symptoms and are potentially very unwell - but not providing any free tests to friends or family who come into contact with them is completely illogical.’