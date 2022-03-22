NHS staff demand clarity over access to free COVID-19 tests

By Joe Richardson on the 23 March 2022

NHS organisations have called for urgent clarity over access to free COVID-19 tests from April - warning that forcing staff to pay could cost them £50 a month.

Lateral flow test
Lateral flow test (Photo: TW Photography/Getty Images)

The call for clarification comes a month after the government’s ‘Living with COVID’ announcement on 21 February revealed that routine asymptomatic testing for NHS staff will end from April, when all free COVID-19 testing for the public will stop.

Free symptomatic testing will remain available to social care staff, the government has confirmed. But 'Living with COVID' fails to make clear whether NHS staff will receive free testing of any kind from April.

GP leaders have been calling for clarification on testing for NHS staff over the past month - and the NHS Confederation has warned that maintaining free testing is 'vital'.

The NHS Confederation warned that forcing staff to pay for their own COVID-19 tests could cost them around £50 a month based on twice-weekly testing, with individual lateral flow tests expected to cost around £6. It added that as the UK plunges into a cost of living crisis with rising energy bills, petrol prices and other costs, NHS staff could struggle to afford it.

COVID-19 tests

The government promised in a 23 February white paper on that it would provide details of the ‘various testing protocols for patients and staff’, but with 10 days until free public testing ends, no specific detail has been provided.

NHS Confederation chief executive Mathew Taylor said: ‘Health leaders are adamant that continuing to offer free testing to NHS staff is vital given that rates of coronavirus and hospital admissions are still very high and rising.

'We know that more NHS workers are again having to take time off due to COVID-19 with it accounting for 30% of all absences, so the government cannot put its fingers in ears and pretend that the threat has gone away.'

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'Throughout the pandemic we have done everything we can to protect people receiving care and staff. As set out in the "Living with COVID-19" plan, from 1 April free tests will only be available for certain groups who are most at risk from the virus - we will set out more details shortly.'

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said last month that 'if NHS staff need tests, they will be provided with free tests, and that will be a decision for the NHS'.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Portrait of Ben Gowland of Ockham Healthcare

Opinion: Where is the national leadership of general practice?

The move into integrated care systems means the importance of GP practices in a local...

23 Mar 2022
Lateral flow test

NHS staff demand clarity over access to free COVID-19 tests

NHS organisations have called for urgent clarity over access to free COVID-19 tests...

23 Mar 2022
GP Dr Ed Cantelo from Medics Money

How to reduce your tax bill by up to 40% by claiming a tax rebate

Dr Ed Cantelo from Medics Money explains what salaried GPs and GP trainees need to...

22 Mar 2022
Vaccination tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK have led the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme in response...

22 Mar 2022
Professor Dame Clare Gerada

Thousands of GPs seek mental health support as NHS staff 'working on burning platform'

Two thirds of the 5,000 doctors who sought help for burnout or mental distress in...

22 Mar 2022
A UK death certificate

Certifying deaths after the Coronavirus Act expires

Dr Udvitha Nandasoma, medico-legal adviser at the MDU, explains the process for certifying...

21 Mar 2022