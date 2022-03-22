NHS staff demand clarity over access to free COVID-19 tests

The call for clarification comes a month after the government’s ‘Living with COVID’ announcement on 21 February revealed that routine asymptomatic testing for NHS staff will end from April, when all free COVID-19 testing for the public will stop.

Free symptomatic testing will remain available to social care staff, the government has confirmed. But 'Living with COVID' fails to make clear whether NHS staff will receive free testing of any kind from April.

GP leaders have been calling for clarification on testing for NHS staff over the past month - and the NHS Confederation has warned that maintaining free testing is 'vital'.

The NHS Confederation warned that forcing staff to pay for their own COVID-19 tests could cost them around £50 a month based on twice-weekly testing, with individual lateral flow tests expected to cost around £6. It added that as the UK plunges into a cost of living crisis with rising energy bills, petrol prices and other costs, NHS staff could struggle to afford it.

COVID-19 tests

The government promised in a 23 February white paper on that it would provide details of the ‘various testing protocols for patients and staff’, but with 10 days until free public testing ends, no specific detail has been provided.

NHS Confederation chief executive Mathew Taylor said: ‘Health leaders are adamant that continuing to offer free testing to NHS staff is vital given that rates of coronavirus and hospital admissions are still very high and rising.

'We know that more NHS workers are again having to take time off due to COVID-19 with it accounting for 30% of all absences, so the government cannot put its fingers in ears and pretend that the threat has gone away.'

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'Throughout the pandemic we have done everything we can to protect people receiving care and staff. As set out in the "Living with COVID-19" plan, from 1 April free tests will only be available for certain groups who are most at risk from the virus - we will set out more details shortly.'

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said last month that 'if NHS staff need tests, they will be provided with free tests, and that will be a decision for the NHS'.