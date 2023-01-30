NHS recovery plan will increase GP workload, warns BMA Government plans to tackle pressure on urgent and emergency care will drive up workload for overstretched general practice services and could put patients at risk, the BMA has warned. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up