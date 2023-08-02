NHS plan to fast-track diagnostics will pile unfunded work on GPs, says BMA GP leaders have condemned 'illogical' plans that will heap more work on practices in a bid to free up consultants' time and accelerate access to diagnostic tests. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up