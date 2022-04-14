NHS plan to clear elective care backlog could drive up GP workload

NHS England guidance on elective recovery planning published this week confirms plans to 'deliver around 30% more elective activity by 2024/25 than before the pandemic'.

In 2022/23, over 10% more patients are expected to complete treatment than in 2019/20, officials have said - with the target to be achieved by completing more patient pathways via referrals and 'more pathways completed in primary care with the support of specialist advice'.

NHS England says a planned increase in use of 'pre-referral advice and guidance' could contribute 'an estimated 6 percentage points' towards the target of 10% more patients completing treatment.

Advice and guidance

The contribution of advice and guidance towards this goal will be measured by collecting data on 'the number of onward referrals avoided through specialist advice' - set to be compiled through a new Elective Recovery Outpatient Collection (EROC) data system.

However, GP leaders have warned that increased use of advice and guidance threatens to drive up workload in primary care - and have called the mechanism a 'barrier to onward referral by GPs'.

Two thirds of GPs responding to a GPonline poll in December 2021 said local commissioners or hospitals had asked them to use advice and guidance before making a referral.

Three quarters of GPs said the proportion of their referrals to hospital that had been rejected had increased over the past year - and warned that inappropriate transfer of work to primary care from hospitals was increasing.

GP workload

Many respondents to the GPonline poll said that they were being asked by hospital doctors to carry out additional tests, prescribe medications and effectively manage patients that they felt should be under the care of specialists without any additional funding.

The prospect of being asked to work with hospital doctors to complete more patient care pathways in primary care and avoid hospital referrals comes after a year in which general practice delivered an unprecedented 367m appointments.

High rates of COVID-19 infection - which have seen the total number of people in UK hospitals with the virus rise beyond 20,000 and have forced large numbers of NHS staff across primary and secondary care to stay off work - are undermining efforts to clear a record waiting list for hospital treatment that remains in excess of 6m.

Reports from MPs and the National Audit Office in recent months have emphasised that continuing long delays - with around 300,000 people waiting more than a year for hospital treatment - are adding to GP workload as practices are forced to manage and deliver repeated appointments to patients facing these long waits.