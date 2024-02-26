NHS pension contribution overhaul to go ahead from April

By Emma Bower on the 26 February 2024

Changes to NHS pension contribution rates, which will see the top earners required to pay less into their pension each year and employer contributions rise, are to go ahead from April.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The government confirmed the plans in its response to a recent consultation on changes to the NHS pension scheme. From April the current 11 pension contribution tiers will reduce to six, which will see the highest pension contribution rate of 13.5% cut to 12.5% (see table below).

Employer contributions will also rise from the current 20.6% to 23.7%. This increase will not affect how much GP practices have to pay as employers – the government has previously confirmed that this will be covered by central funding.

Under the changes the pensionable earning tiers will also now increase each April, either in line with the CPI measure of inflation or the Agenda for Change pay award depending on which is higher. The automatic uplift will not apply to the first tier or entry point to the second tier, which will remain fixed.

NHS pension scheme changes

The government has also confirmed the end of pension abatement for certain scheme members who have retired and then returned to work.

This applies to 'special class' members of the 1995 pension scheme who retired early and then return to work between 55 and 60. Abatement meant these staff had to reduce the hours they worked to ensure their pension and salary did not exceed the amount they were earning before retirement or they would have their pension payments reduced.

Other changes will see carers' leave now treated in the same way as other periods of unpaid authorised absences.

Alec Collie, head of medical at Wesleyan Financial Services, said: 'This response provides much-welcomed clarity about a number of key NHS Pension Scheme changes.

'The decision to scrap abatement for special classes is another step forward in creating a pension framework that supports – rather than penalises or discourages – hardworking medical professionals. It was only ever a barrier for those who wanted to bring their skills back into the NHS after retirement, and one no one will be sad to see it go.

'It also confirms next steps in ongoing reform of pension contributions. The rates that will apply from 1 April 2024 are now set in stone, which will allow all members to plan with more certainty.'

New NHS pension scheme employee contribution rates

Pensionable earningsRates from 1 April 2024
Up to £13,2595.2%
£13,260 to £26,8316.5%
£26,832 to £32,6918.3%
£32,692 to £49,0789.8%
£49,079 to £62,92410.7%
£62,925 and above12.5%

